'Halo 6' Release Date: No Updates for 'Halo 5' Sequel Anytime Soon

While "Halo 6" is already in the works, gamers will not hear about the upcoming military science fiction first-person shooter video game anytime soon.

(Photo: 343 Industries)A promotional image for "Halo 5: Guardians".

In a new blog post, developer 343 Industries emphasized that there is nothing to say about the game just yet and it might be a while before major details come in.

"Halo 6" went unmentioned at the recently concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, much to the disappointment of fans. 343 Industries acknowledged this and confirmed more bad news.

"Others were hoping for a tease of things farther off to come. While there's little to nothing that can be said on that front, it's been made clear that we won't be talking about Halo's next major title for quite some time," 343 Industries writer Jeff Easterling wrote.

"And no, that doesn't mean Gamescom. Or PAX. Trust us, when we're ready to begin pulling back that proverbial curtain, you'll know. It won't be soon," he went on to say.

343 Industries has already said in the past that "Halo 6" will not see the light of day this year. The only announcement at the E3 they made related to "Halo" is the new downloadable content (DLC) for the real-time strategy game, "Halo Wars 2."

At the moment, the only specific known about the next major "Halo" game is that it will feature split-screen multiplayer support. It is rumored that it will be the first game in the video game franchise to find its way to the PC.

The previous iterations down to the most recent one, "Halo 5: Guardians," were exclusive to the Xbox platform with Microsoft introducing cross-platform play.

"Halo 6" is also expected to feature more Master Chief after gamers were disappointed by the lack of the beloved character in "Halo 5."

In a recent interview with Games TM Magazine, franchise director Frank O'Connor admitted that the feedback made Master Chief "slightly more important now than he has ever been, certainly to our franchise."