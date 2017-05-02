'Halo 6' Release Date, Story Details: Fan Feedback Impacts 'Halo 5' Sequel's Featured Characters, Changes the Course of Franchise

"Halo 6" will not only bring back Master Chief, but the next installment in the hit first-person shooter franchise will keep the focus solely on the character.

(Photo: Microsoft)A promotional image for "Halo 5: Guardians."

Developer 343 Industries takes to heart the feedback from fans and from what they heard about "Halo 5: Guardians," gamers were unhappy they did not have the ability to step into Master Chief's shoes.

"We took some digs for storytelling in Halo 5, but they were absolutely merited. We very much realized that people wanted Master Chief's story of Halo 5," franchise director Frank O'Connor told GamesTM Magazine, as quoted by WCCFtech.

O'Connor said that the little participation of Master Chief in "Halo 5" certainly came as a "huge disappointment" to fans of the character and the franchise in general.

He described the lack of Master Chief as their "easiest learning" from the game and they plan to make things right with gamers in "Halo 6."

Realizing the importance and impact of the character to fans of "Halo," O'Connor believes that Master Chief is "slightly more important now than he has ever been, certainly to our franchise."

"Instead of focusing on bringing new characters into the world and expanding the playable characters, we've sort of shifted the focus a little bit to making the world a little bit more realistic and compelling and, I would say, more fun for players who get to inhabit the Chief in the future, pretty much as they demanded," he went on to say.

That being said, Master Chief will once again be the central character in "Halo 6" as he is likely the only playable character in the highly anticipated game and possibly in the installments that will follow.

"Halo 6" has no release date yet, but it is expected to be featured at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this June.