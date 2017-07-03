'Halo 6' Release Date, Update: 343 Industries Reiterates No Reveals for Now

(Photo: 343 Industries) A screenshot from "Halo 5: Guardians."

While 343 Industries understands the frustration of players for the lack of "Halo 6" at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the studio assured that there is nothing to worry about.

In a recent post on Halo Waypoint, community manager Brian Jarrard said that E3 was still special to him despite the fact that his team had "a slightly different take."

I get it though, really, we're all passionate about Halo... and we want to root for the franchise we love and have always associated with Xbox platforms and keynotes. Don't worry, Halo will have its grand moments again for sure, but it's actually kind of nice to have a breather and let the team stay heads down working on what's next that'll be ready when it's ready.

Many were expecting "Halo 6" to be unveiled at E3, but 343 Industries focused on a new downloadable content (DLC) for the real-time strategy game "Halo Wars 2" in its presentation.

In another Halo Waypoint post, 343 Industries spokesperson Jeff Easterling pointed out that "we won't be talking about Halo's next major title for quite some time."

This means that "Halo 6" will not be present in upcoming gaming conventions like the Gamescom or PAX, which will be held in August and September, respectively. That being said, it will be quite a while before fans will hear more.

"Trust us, when we're ready to begin pulling back that proverbial curtain, you'll know. It won't be soon," Easterling went on to write.

"Halo 5: Guardians" remains the current title in the military science fiction first-person shooter video game franchise. It was released back in 2015, three years after its predecessor "Halo 4" was launched.

It typically takes 343 Industries three years to come out with a new installment, which suggests that "Halo 6" might see the light of day next year.

Unfortunately, while the developer is diligently working on "Halo 6" at the moment, it is not ready for showing just yet so fans will just have to wait.