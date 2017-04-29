'Halo 6' Rumors: Master Chief Could Be Even More Prominent in Next Installment of the Series

Master Chief and the "Halo" series have become inseparable, reaching up to the point that it can be difficult to imagine one without the other. So it is likely that fans can expect that they will be getting no shortage of the popular figure in "Halo 6."

During a recent interview with GamesTM Magazine, franchise director Frank O'Connor talked about the reception to the role given to Master Chief in "Halo 5" and how fans reacted to it.

A recent report from WCCF Tech highlights O'Connor's comments with regards to Master Chief and the most recent installment of the mainline series, sharing that "We very much realized that people wanted Master Chief's story of Halo 5."

Referring to the bond fans have developed with Master Chief, O'Connor acknowledged that "We certainly underestimated that with Halo 5."

Lastly, O'Connor also mentioned that "doubling down on Master Chief story and the amount of focus on him was probably the easiest learning from Halo 5."

Now, it is worth noting of course that O'Connor still stopped short of clearly stating that "Halo 6" will have more Master Chief content, but that certainly seems to be the major takeaway from the interview.

With developers already acknowledging that more Master Chief is what the fans want, it would be a surprise if they still shied away from heeding that feedback.

In related news, the next installment of the "Halo" series could also be a special one as it may be released for the PC.

During an earlier interview with PC Gamer, Xbox head Phil Spencer was asked if there was any "ideological reason" for why the next game in the series may not be made available for the PC. Spencer's reply was a short and sweet, "not at all."

No release date is currently known for "Halo 6," but more news about it should be made available in the future.