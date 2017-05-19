'Halo 6' Updates: Game Not Appearing at E3 2017, Confirms Microsoft

Those expecting a major announcement on "Halo 6" at next month's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) may be up for a major disappointment as Microsoft says point-blank that the upcoming game is not making an appearance at the said annual event.

Facebook/HaloMicrosoft confirms that "Halo 6" will not be featured at this year's E3.

It has been two years since "Halo 5" was released in the market. While Microsoft continues to deliver updates to the game since its release, some still hoped that a sequel would be released soon. However, as it was no less than "Halo" community manager Brian Jarrard who said over Reddit that "Halo 6" cannot be expected to appear at this year's E3, it is high time for fans to give up on their hope.

However, just because "Halo 6" cannot be expected to appear at E3, this does not mean Microsoft will have nothing to offer at the event at all. According to reports, some of the games that Microsoft will showcase at next month's E3 are those that are possibly lined up for 2018 releases, such as "Sea of Thieves," "Crackdown 3," and "State of Decay 2."

It is suspected that, instead of teasing more of its upcoming games, Microsoft is likely to use E3 as an opportunity to promote its highly anticipated console, the Project Scorpio, which is slated to arrive around the holidays this year.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the supposed delay on the arrival of "Halo 6" has something to do with 343 Industries, the Microsoft studio behind "Halo," losing its head Dan Ayoub. According to reports, Ayoub has now transferred to Mixed Reality, a Microsoft division that focuses on virtual reality (VR) space, including its HoloLens project.

As of this writing, nothing much about "Halo 6" is known. However, the game sequel is expected to deliver some improvements on where "Halo 5" fell short, including its story that was criticized by some for being unrelated to how the game is marketed. It is also said that the game will come with a split-screen multiplayer support.