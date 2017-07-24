'Halo' Live-Action TV Show Still Active; Microsoft Confirms Steven Spielberg, Showtime Remain On Board

Microsoft's plan for the "Halo" live-action TV show is still in place. The company recently issued a confirmation that the project remains active with the original creative partners — Steven Spielberg and Showtime — still on board.

In a statement exclusively released via AR12Gaming, a company spokesperson said that the development for "Halo" on TV continues. No additional details were shared except for the affirmation that the company is still working with Spielberg and Showtime.

The "Halo" TV series was initially announced in 2013, during the unveiling of the Xbox One. Developer 343 Industries, which is under the Microsoft banner, was also tasked to take charge of the TV show's production as it did with the video game franchise.

Back then, Microsoft planned to make the Xbox One the ultimate entertainment device. Hand-in-hand with Xbox Entertainment Studios, the company lined up several original programming projects for development including the "Halo" live-action series.

When Microsoft closed down the Xbox Entertainment Studios in 2014, it reiterated that the development of "Halo" on TV would not be affected. Microsoft Xbox head Phil Spencer said that everything "will continue as planned with 343 Industries." Despite this commitment, nothing has been heard from the project since, until recently.

Several things remain unclear about the "Halo" live-action TV show though. Fans still do not know what the story will center on or who will be in charge of the script and direction. There is also still no announcement regarding casting and actual filming.

"Halo" is Microsoft's flagship shooter video game series. It debuted in 2001 and has spawned several follow-up releases and spin-offs like "Halo: Reach" and "Halo: Spartan Assault."

The most recent installment of the video game series in stores, "Halo 5: Guardians," grossed over $400 million in sales in its first week of release in 2015. The next installment, "Halo 6," is already in development but Microsoft is not in a rush to release this.