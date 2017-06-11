'Halo' New Game Rumor Update: 'Gravemind' Spinoff Leak Debunked

A few days ago, the "Halo" community was rocked with excitement by a leak that seems to have revealed what is coming next in the hit military science fiction, first-person shooter video game franchise.

(Photo: 343 Industries)The promotional image for "Halo Wars 2."

A Snapchat post appears to have shared some marketing paraphernalia for an unannounced spinoff titled "Halo: Gravemind." The post indicated some sort of connection to the next major installment in the series, "Halo 6," the logo of which can be seen at the bottom left of the printed material.

The word about the purported "Halo" spinoff quickly spread on social media and eventually reached 343 Industries' franchise development director Frank O'Connor, who debunked the leak and dismissed it as nothing but "FAKE NEWS."

"Fakey McFakeskins tell me oh, how does your bogus 'game leak' grow? With silver bells and photoshopped cockleshells," he wrote in reply to a Twitter user that posted about the game.

Fakey McFakeskins tell me oh, how does your bogus "game leak" grow? With silver bells and photoshopped cockleshells. FAKE NEWS! #MHGA! — Frank O'Connor (@franklez) June 8, 2017

That being said, there is no "Halo" spinoff cooking at the moment. However, the studio has an announcement to make at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 this week.

343 Industries emphasized that it will not have anything to do with the highly anticipated "Halo 6," which had many believing that the presentation will instead be about a downloadable content (DLC) for the real-time strategy sequel, "Halo Wars 2."

This is what "Halo" community manager Brian Jarrard revealed on Reddit last month: "I'll slip into my Dreamcrusher persona for a minute in the name of realistic expectations: We've said this already but we'll have a little something at E3. But it's not related to the next major entry in the franchise."

The studio has been working on new expansion for "Halo Wars 2." Jarrard revealed in a Halo Waypoint post that they are "testing and polishing [the DLC] in preparation for launch."

Along with the DLC, two new themes for the Proving Grounds Blitz map in the game will also be released.