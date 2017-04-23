'Halo Wars 2' DLC News: Colony DLC Delay Is Due to 'Game-Breaking' Bug

The Colony downloadable content (DLC) for "Halo Wars 2" has been delayed and it is all due to a bug that potentially threatens the whole game.

(Photo: 343 Industries)An image of "Halo Wars 2" DLC leader, Colony.

Developer 343 Industries discussed in detail the effects of this "game-breaking" bug that involved the Skitterer units in a new post on Halo Waypoint.

There, they explained that during a final test pass of the Colony DLC, which introduces a new leader that comes in the form of two hunters, the team came across something "disturbing."

"It turned out that once an attached Skitterer started firing on a target, it could continue doing with so with zero regard to range or line of sight. Imagine equipping a few fast moving Banshees with Skitterers, flying up to your opponent's base and taking a few quick shots, and then retreating across the map as your friendly Skitterers continue to fire away at their target from miles away," the studio wrote.

"Some may call that awesome (I do!) but alas it's also a cheap exploit that would immediately result in some really bad game experiences and whole lot of salt from players on the receiving end," they added.

343 Industries found it best to deal with the bug first and to make sure that "Halo Wars 2" is back in tip top playing condition before unleashing the Colony DLC.

Thankfully for fans, the wait is not that long as the developer seems to be on its way to fixing it The Colony DLC for "Halo Wars 2" is already set for release next week.

To get fans by the final leg of waiting, they also reveal a couple of achievements that come with the highly-anticipated DLC.

First is "Hunter/Hunted," which players would get by using the Hunter Captain's Taunt ability 50 times. The other is "Turrets Everywhere," which players will receive when they successfully attach 50 Skitterers to squads.