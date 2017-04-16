'Halo Wars 2' DLC Release Date: Next Leader Set for April 19

"Halo Wars 2" players are about to welcome a new leader this week. Colony will be joining the real-time strategy game with "a squad of sentient squirmies."

(Photo: 343 Industries)An image of "Halo Wars 2" DLC leader, Colony.

Colony is described by the folks over at 343 Industries as "a manifestation of the Lekgolo like none you've seen before."

Unlike previous DLC leaders to make their presence known in "Halo Wars 2," Colony has a unique personality and is keen on "calling the shots."

The new leader is a pair of "strange and inscrutable" Lekgolo hunters whose loyalty lies with the Banished. Colony is also believed to be "specialized command form of the alien eel-worms."

The description for the new "Halo Wars 2" leader reads:

"Colony defers only to Atriox and is charged with directing all Banished Lekgolo activities on the Ark, including creation and expansion of Lekgolo clusters for use in vehicles and other specialized applications. Though it cooperates with the Banished, Colony appears to have its own plans for the Ark. Most of its attention is currently focused on the activities near the resting place of the Forerunner keyships; missions undertaken outside the knowledge of other Banished leaders."

In the battlefield, the new "Halo Wars 2" leader fights along with a bunch of Lekgolo-driven constructs that Colony can also heal and augment.

The "Halo Wars 2" DLC character, however, also can deploy a "superheavy" hero called the Hunter Captain. They have thick armor and shield that makes them very difficult to take down. They also have siphon beams that drain the health of the enemy.

Colony also has Goliath units who are known for their brute strength and Skitterer units, who come in the form of small but lethal vehicles. Fans can read more about them here.

The "Halo Wars 2" addition also has the means to temporarily enhance friendly vehicles with the use of gestalts. The best thing about it though, is its Everlasting passive ability, which can restore all friendly units and structures.

Colony will land on "Halo Wars 2" come April 19.