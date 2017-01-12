'Halo Wars 2' News and Updates: Devs Reveal Physical Windows 10 Version Release

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With just over a month before the game's release, distributor THQ Nordic announced that they have partnered with game developer 343 Industries and "Halo Wars 2's" publisher Microsoft Studios to release the game on the Windows 10 PC as well.

343 Industries/Creative Assembly"Halo Wars 2" gameplay screenshot

This week, THQ Nordic announced that they are going to release a physical copy of "Halo Wars 2" for the Windows 10 PC. The purchase of the physical copy will give players digital access to the Xbox One version of "Halo Wars 2" through Xbox Play Anywhere program.

PC Gamer also noted that THQ Nordic will release the physical copies for Windows 10 in fancy packaging.

According to the same PC Gamer report, THQ Nordic founder and chief executive officer Lars Wingefors shared: "After working on so many titles together with Microsoft in 2016, we are stoked to start the year with another partnership. Being able to deliver such a big franchise to [Real-Time Strategy] and Halo fans alike, the opportunity to buy and own this game in a beautiful physical shape is something we appreciate a lot."

THQ Nordic will release physical copies for both the Standard and Ultimate editions of "Halo Wars 2." Both copies will also let players access the digital version for Xbox One, but the Ultimate edition will let players get a four-day early access.

The Ultimate edition is also packed with the game's Season Pass for all post-launch downloadable content. Within more than six months from the game's release, developers promise to bring regular updates to the game. These DLCs will include new leaders and new units for multiplayer mode, new campaign missions, and new Blitz cards.

Players who will purchase the Ultimate edition will also be able to access "Halo Wars: Definitive Edition." It is the enhanced version of the previous game installment with all the DLCs released for the game but with improved graphics. It can run up to 4K on Windows 10 and is also playable on Xbox One.

"Halo Wars 2" will be released on Feb. 21 for players with the Standard edition, while those who purchased the Ultimate edition can access the game earlier on Feb. 17.