'Halo Wars 2' News: Game Releases HDR Update, New DLC

"Halo Wars 2" had a big release day on Monday, May 22, as Microsoft released the Real Time Strategy game's newest version and released Downloadable Content (DLC) on top of that.

Facebook/HaloA promo image for "Halo Wars 2" as the cover photo on the official Facebook page of the "Halo" game series.

This new update of "Halo Wars 2" added a feature that a lot of fans clamored for when the game first launched. The High Dynamic Range lighting support has finally been added by game developer 343 Industries, and consoles that can take advantage of the new feature will see it with this newest release, according to GameSpot.

As of this time, only the Xbox One S console has the hardware to support the new feature, but future updates could come to other console platforms as well. PC gamers with HDR monitors can also take advantage of this update.

The HDR support will bring vastly improved image quality for gamers with compatible hardware, improving the game's visuals with brilliant colors and better contrast, according to iTech Post.

The new update also comes with the expected crash fixes and performance improvements, especially the crash in the Prolougue mission that has been complained about by a lot of "Halo Wars 2" players. The latest patch also fixes multiplayer issues, especially desync problems in team versus team games.

A new DLC character has also been introduced with this update. Sergeant Johnson, a new leader character, is available now for the PC version of the game. Brian Jarrard, the community manager for "Halo Wars 2," confirms that Johnson will also be making his way to the Xbox version very soon. Sgt. Johnson will join Kinsano and Colony, two leader characters who were already released with the previous DLCs.

Getting a DLC pass for "Halo Wars 2" will cost $30, and it will provide access to past and upcoming DLC characters. Otherwise, Johnson and the other leaders can be purchased individually at $6 each.

The patch, with all of its updates plus HDR-ready versions of its maps, weigh in at around 8 GB. Microsoft assured players that downloads from their server, even if they looked frozen, will eventually be completed given time.