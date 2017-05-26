'Halo Wars 2' News: Sgt. Johnson DLC Now Live; Gameplay Issue Fixed in New Update

"Halo Wars 2" is bringing back a fan-favorite leader via a new expansion pack.

Facebook/HaloA promo image for "Halo Wars 2."

Sgt. Johnson and his "Green Machine" are now available for Windows 10, while the Xbox One version is still underway. Previously released "Halo Wars 2" DLC leaders included Colony and Kinsano. Both expansions are available through the game's $30 DLC pass or can be purchased on their own for $6 each. Sgt. Johnson will reportedly have the same price.

"Sergeant Johnson favors a strong defense backed by heavy bipedal killing machines: Siege Turret Drop and Bunker Drop extend his fortifications, while EMP MAC Blast and Mech Overcharge give his combat walkers an upper hand in critical battles. But that's not all, the Corps has seen fit to issue Sergeant Johnson the Digging In Deep advanced power, letting him construct all structures on existing bases (excluding turrets) for free," reads a press release from the game's website.

Meanwhile, the studio released a meaty update for the real-time strategy video game. One of the update's biggest features is the HDR lighting support on Xbox One S. Also included are several stability improvements and fixes for different crash situations. As for the gameplay changes, users can expect to see two extra themes for the Proving Ground Blitz map and a new allied view indicator for the mini-map. Additionally, players can expect to see the Blitz playlists to appear in the main "Find Match" screen for multiplayer.

Comicbook notes that the issue with moving units not attacking Garrisoned units has been resolved. Colony's "Combat Repair" will no longer be affected by "Ghost in the Machine" when units are borrowed. Units hijacked by Spartans will not have increased levels anymore, while unites teleported off the map are now back to the player's base. The Foundry has been adjusted so that it is always hit when attacked by Hunters and Marines.

Developed by 343 Industries and Creative Assembly, "Halo Wars 2" is exclusively available for the Xbox One and PC.