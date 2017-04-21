'Halo Wars: Definitive Edition' Release This Week; Coming to Xbox, PC

The PC and Xbox versions of "Halo Wars: Definitive Edition" will be getting a standalone release this Thursday, April 20. The game will be available for the PC on the Windows Store as well as on Steam, and on the Xbox via the Xbox Store.

(Photo: Microsoft)Screenshot promo image of "Halo Wars: Definitive Edition" from its Steam online store page.

The decision to unbundle the 2009 Real Time Strategy (RTS) game from the "Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition" promo kit was announced by Microsoft on its official blog earlier on Monday, April 17. According to the announcement, the game will be available as a separate purchase on Thursday, April 20 for the PC and the Xbox.

"All units — we interrupt your fourteenth Halo Wars 2 Blitz match for a special update! Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, previously only available for Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition owners, will now be available to purchase individually in the Xbox Store, Windows Store and Steam on April 20!" Microsoft announced through their official Xbox news blog.

"Halo Wars: Definitive Edition" is an enhanced remaster of the original "Halo Wars." The enhanced game is available in Xbox One and Windows versions, and is updated with all the previous downloadable contents (DLCs) that have ever been released for the RTS title. The remake also features new Achievements, which will also be fully supported in the Steam version as bonafide Steam Achievements.

The Steam version will also have a server browser as a game hosting, joining and lobby feature for players of the classic RTS game.

Players who opt for the Xbox Store or Windows Store versions, however, get the advantage that buying the title from one store, which is an "Xbox Play Anywhere" game, also nets them the version for the other store.

"Halo Wars: Definitive Edition" will be selling for $20. Polygon's write-up notes that buyers of the $80 "Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition" end up not getting a discount, looking at the separate prices for "Halo Wars: Definitive Edition" and "Halo Wars 2."

Players who grabbed the ultimate edition bundle did get the game four months earlier than others, so there is that.