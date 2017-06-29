'Halt and Catch Fire' Season 4 Spoilers: Two-Hour Premiere to Air in August; Original Soundtrack to Be Released in Vinyl

AMC has recently announced an official release date for the two-hour season premiere of the fourth and final season of "Halt and Catch Fire."

Facebook/HaltAndCatchFireAMCPromotional banner for AMC’s acclaimed period drama series “Halt and Catch Fire,” which will be airing its fourth and final season in August.

The period drama that chronicles tech industry revolution and eventual birth of the Internet in the 1980s and early 1990s will be airing its 10-episode final season in August. After being booted off the group's next big project by the end of season 3, Donna (Kerry Bishé) wasted no time at all in taking his own next big move, possibly setting herself up to become her former colleague's first biggest competitor.

Season 4 will reportedly find its core cast navigating the early days of the Internet in their continuing search for answers to both their personal and professional questions about life, love, computers and everything else in between. The increasingly competitive nature of the tech world will also unsurprisingly affect their existing relationships.

Can Donna and Gordon (Scoot McNairy) still rekindle their lost romance? Will Cameron (Mackenzie Davis) ever have the courage to choose Joe (Lee Pace) over her current husband, Tom (Mark O'Brien)?

Series creators Christopher C. Rogers and Christopher Cantwell said in a statement that "Halt and Catch Fire" has and will always be about people who make things and how these said people end up putting themselves into the things they create.

Additionally, AMC President Charlie Collier said that he's thrilled that the series will be getting a "proper conclusion."

"Alongside our exceptional cast, writing staff, producers and network partners, we couldn't be more excited to share these final 10 episodes of this beautiful thing we all made together," Collier said.

The two-hour season 4 premiere of "Halt and Catch Fire" airs on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC. Those who are interested can watch the official teaser video for the upcoming season below.

In other news, Lakeshore Records will be releasing the "Halt and Catch Fire" original soundtrack by Paul Haslinger in elaborate vinyl packaging. The soundtrack is also currently available for on Spotify.