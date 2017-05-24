'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story' cast news, spoilers: Set photos show Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo

Set photos of the upcoming "Star Wars" spin-off reveal Alden Ehrenreich portraying a young Han Solo.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniAlden Ehrenreich will be portraying a young Han Solo in an upcoming "Star Wars" film.

TMZ revealed exclusive photos from the set of the upcoming "Han Solo" film featuring "Beautiful Creatures" star Ehrenreich as the young titular character. Plot details are still kept under wraps. However, it is unusual to see Han Solo without his trusty side kick, Chewbacca.

Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Iger did confirm at a press conference in Santa Monica that the upcoming film will reveal how the details of Han Solo's identity came about, such as his space ship and how he met his furry friend.

Iger shared, "Han Solo movie will follow him from age 18 through 24 and show him finding the Falcon, meeting Chewbacca, and getting his name," reporter Ben Fritz shared on Twitter.

"Hunger Games" alum Woody Harrelson will also be appearing in "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story." Harrelson will play a guy named Beckett, who is Han Solo's mentor, the actor revealed on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

In an interview with Standard, Harrelson revealed the background of his character in the upcoming film.

"I am totally psyched to be making a 'Star Wars' film. But the secrecy is on another level. What I can say he's a good character, he is a mentor to Han and a criminal, but good at heart," Harrelson shared.

The film is anticipated to open new storylines since it will be the first film that will not be deeply embedded in the original "Star Wars" saga or the "Rogue One" series.

Joining Ehrenreich and Harrelson in the film are Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo.

"Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" will premiere in May 2018.