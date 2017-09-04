'Han Solo' Movie Cast News: 'Avengers' Actor Paul Bettany Joins Cast

Facebook/StarWars The image shows some of the cast members of the upcoming "Han Solo" film.

While it was previously revealed that the character to be played by actor Michael K. Williams in the upcoming "Han Solo" film had been cut, some reports are saying that the character will actually still be included, but the actor has been replaced. However, there are also other conflicting reports about the matter.

Paul Bettany, the actor who plays Vision in the "Avengers" films, has reportedly been tapped by director Ron Howard to join the cast of the 2018 "Han Solo" film, which will follow the story of the iconic space smuggler in his younger years.

Much of the film's plot has not been revealed, having only occasional tweets from the director to update fans about a few of its developments.

Following a statement made by Howard on Twitter, it has been confirmed that he and Bettany are reuniting again, and this time, it is for the "Han Solo" spinoff movie.

"It's my third opportunity to work with Paul. He's a blast & so talented," he said in a tweet.

With the actor on board, it would drive more people to watch the film since he has become quite a familiar face, having starred in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and in "Captain America: Civil War," as well as in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War."

However, despite the confirmation of the English actor's involvement, there is a possibility that he will be playing an entirely new character.

The latest news from Deadline says that although most reports are suggesting that Bettany is replacing Williams, the former will actually be portraying a human character, and not the CGI alien that the latter was supposed to play.

The publication claims that Williams had to quit the "Star Wars" anthology because of his busy schedule.

Whichever report turns out to be true, fans will have to wait for official announcements from the people behind the highly anticipated "Han Solo" spinoff movie.

It is scheduled to open in cinemas on May 25, 2018.