'Han Solo' Movie News: Filming Back on Track After Directors Were Fired Last June

Filming for "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story," which will center on the Millennium Falcon's pilot, the smuggler Han Solo, has now continued production after a rocky few weeks in June.

Last month, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were assigned to direct the forthcoming film, announced their exit, mid-production. Their decision comes a surprise to fans given that filming began last February, and that they most likely have already made a great deal of progress since then.

"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project," Lord and Miller said in a statement. "We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "creative differences" is a term often used in Hollywood when directors get fired. The publication reports that the directors' style and vision for the movie were not similar to Lawrence Kasdan's, who is known as the screenwriter for "Empire Strikes Back" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Kasdan, along with his son Jon, wrote the script for the Han Solo film. The report states that Lord and Miller, who directed "21 Jump Street" and the "Lego Movie," envisioned a more comedic Han Solo, which deviates from the character's sarcastic nature.

Academy award-winning director Ron Howard will helm the film following Lord and Miller's departure.

After three decades, fans of the cult classic "Star Wars" films will finally be able to learn the origins of Chewbacca and Han Solo's friendship. The upcoming Stars Wars Story film will tell the smuggler's story prior to his appearance in the original trilogy. It will also reveal how Solo met Lando Calrissian and how the smuggler got the Millennium Falcon from him.

"Hail, Caesar!" star Alden Ehrenreich will portray the titular character, which was made famous by Harrison Ford. Donald Glover has been cast as Lando. Other cast members include Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" is slated to premiere on May 25 of 2018.