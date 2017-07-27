'Han Solo' Movie News, Rumors: 'Rogue One' Darth Vader Actor Joins Film's Cast?

Facebook/StarWars A scene from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" featuring Darth Vader.

Spencer Wilding, the Darth Vader actor from the 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," is rumored to be joining the cast of the upcoming, but still untitled, "Han Solo" spin-off film.

He was supposed to make an appearance at the recent FandomFest.com event in Louisville, Kentucky, but had to cancel for an important reason. According to the event's official website, the Welsh actor was not able to attend the event because he was filming and that he will make an appearance next year instead.

As to what film he is working on, it is apparently the "newest film in the Star Wars Universe," according to a Reddit post. And currently, the only "Star Wars" film in production is the "Han Solo" spin-off.

It is yet to be confirmed by Lucasfilm and Disney, but if Wilding will indeed be in the movie, it may not automatically mean that he will be reprising his role as Darth Vader. It is possible that he could also play a different character. Fans will have to wait for more updates to find out.

In other news, Warwick Davis, one of the original actors in the "Star Wars" film franchise who played the Ewok named Wicket W. Warrick, is also set to join the cast of the upcoming "Han Solo – Star Wars" anthology film. This was revealed by director Ron Howard via Twitter.

When a fan asked if a sequel to the 1988 fantasy film titled "Willow," which starred Davis, is coming out sometime in the future, the director responded: "Glad you are asking for one! I directed @WarwickADavis for the 1st time in 30 years today. It made me happy."

Glad you are asking for one! I directed @WarwickADavis for the 1st time in 30 years today. It made me happy https://t.co/yW8E19MPCn — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 26, 2017

Since Howard is currently working on the "Han Solo" spin-off, the tweet has led people to believe that he was referring to the said movie, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 25, 2018.