Han Solo Movie Release Date, Plot and Cast News: Director Tweets Photo of Spin-off's 'First Shot'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christopher Miller, co-director of the Han Solo "Star Wars" spin-off movie, shares a photo that signals the start of film production.

Han

First

Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017

REUTERS/Paul HackettCharacters in costume seen at the Leicester Square for the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in December 16, 2015.

On Monday, Miller shared a photo of a clapboard bearing the stand-in joke title "Red Cup." The joke dates back to July 2015 when Miller tweeted about his excitement in doing the Han Solo spin-off movie. His social media post then was accompanied by a photo of the usual plastic red cup that is used to drink alcohol with at parties. In that 2015 tweet, he shared a close-up shot of the cup's embossed brand, "SOLO," the name of the company that manufactures the cup and Han's last name, obviously.

Very excited. Celebrating by drinking fancy whiskey out of this cup: pic.twitter.com/RpJKzmW5Ns — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) July 7, 2015

Phil Lord co-directs the film with Miller.

In the original movies, Han Solo was played by Harrison Ford. He was first introduced in the 1977 "Star Wars" film where he and his co-pilot Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) had to transfer Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinnes, Ewan McGregor), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 (Kenny Baker, Jimmy Vee) to the Millenium Falcon.

As for the spin-off, Disney and Lucasfilm signed Alden Ehrenreich to play the younger version of the character.

The availability of plot details is still sparse, but the spin-off will obviously cover the training years of Han Solo, as actor Woody Harrelson – another confirmed cast member – previously revealed that he is going to play Han's mentor. Aside from that, Harrelson also shared that his character is "a bit of a criminal."

On several occasions, those were the only details that Harrelson granted to reveal since the actor admits to Collider that he "[doesn't] think the Force is allowing [him] to talk about" the film plot.

Alongside Ehrenreich and Harrelson, Disney and Lucasfilm has recruited Donald Glover to play the young Lando Calrissian. The Han Solo film will also feature "Game of Thrones'" Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke, taking on a role that is still unannounced.

The still untitled Han Solo spin-off film is slated to premiere in U.S. theaters on May 25, 2018.