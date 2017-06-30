'Han Solo' Movie Release Date, Plot News: Iconic Jabba the Hutt Rumored to Appear in Film; Emilia Clarke Teases Role

A classic villainous character, who has plagued Harrison Ford's Han Solo in the previous "Star Wars" episodes, is rumored to appear on the big screens again when the untitled "Han Solo" anthology film hits theaters next year.

Facebook/StarWarsThe image features the cast of the upcoming "Han Solo" film.

"The Hashtag Show" has reported there are talks that the iconic villain Jabba the Hutt is set to appear in the upcoming "Han Solo" film. According to their sources, the character, who was first introduced in "Star Wars: A New Hope," will be "partially CGI and partially an animatronic puppet," which will give it a more defined, realistic look.

The presence of Jabba the Hutt is allegedly a significant factor in the script that was being worked on by the former directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and it is said that the new director, Ron Howard, is not likely to change this as the character is crucial to the film's plot.

If this rumor turns out to be true, it would not come as a shock, especially to the fans of the "Star Wars" franchise. Since the film is going to be a prequel, it may show how the young Han Solo crosses paths with the powerful gangster.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke, who has been cast in the "Han Solo" movie in an unannounced role, gave a tiny bit of information about what her character is like, without dropping any spoilers.

"All I can say is that she's awesome," Clarke told Rolling Stone. "Like, legit, that's all I can actually get away with saying. There's a stormtrooper with a gun, and he's going to come walking in any second."

It has long been known that the everyone involved in the "Star Wars" films is forbidden to give out any spoilers about upcoming projects. In fact, Clarke revealed previously that the oath of secrecy in "Star Wars" is even worse than that of HBO's "Game of Thrones."

The untitled "Han Solo" anthology film is set to premiere on May 25, 2018.