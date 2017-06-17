Han Solo Movie Release Date, Spoilers: Set Photos Reveal Smuggler's Home?

The Han Solo movie is still very much in production, so news about the film can't seem to stop pouring in. Reports revealed that the production crew of the new "Star Wars" spin-off movie was spotted on an island in Spain. What could they be filming down there?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Alden Ehrenreich will be portraying the young Han Solo in an upcoming "Star Wars" film.

People can't stop talking about the untitled Han Solo movie and it being shrouded in mystery is totally not helping. Those involved in the upcoming spin-off are currently being spotted everywhere they go and fans can't help but check them out.

The Han Solo movie crew was seen filming on the island of Fuerteventura, in the Canary Islands off the Spanish coast. A set of photos uploaded by Canarias7 showed the film set along the beach. If fans will look closely, they will see hunks of metal structures and scraps of several objects. This makes the set have that "junkyard" feel that is now making people think this little island may be where the crew is staging Corellia, Han Solo's hometown

The article also mentioned that Corellia's inhabitants live in what look like broken igloos and other intergalactic debris. Making it sound that the planet lives on scraps.

However, StarWarsNewsNet disagreed with this and stated the island showcases another area. The publication first thought it could be Tatooine, given that it is also a desert planet. This could be another part of the planet that has not yet been introduced. But, the website updated this speculation and said that the location might just be another place in the galaxy that has the same environment. So, it cannot be determined if the location featured in the set photos is Tatooine or Corellia

Furthermore, although these reports may sound good, it is still unknown whether Corellia will be featured in the movie. "Star Wars" fans should wait to find out more about the upcoming Han Solo movie.