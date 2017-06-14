'Han Solo' Rumors: Upcoming 'Star Wars' Spin-Off to Feature Corellia?

While the "Star Wars" spin-off "Han Solo" movie is not expected to arrive earlier than next year, it is already speculated that the Alden Ehrenreich-starrer will feature Han Solo's home planet, Corellia.

As each "Star Wars" movie is known for adding more planets to the franchise every time it is dropped in the theaters, it is now suspected that "Han Solo" will be no different. While it remains unclear whether the upcoming "Star Wars" spin-off movie will really introduce a new planet, it is now speculated that it may feature Han Solo's Corellia.

According to reports, a photo taken at the movie's Fuerteventura set seems to hint that "Han Solo" may, indeed, feature Corellia. While the said image does not give any detail on what the location of the set is supposed to represent, some believe that it may really be Corellia.

However, as the photo shows a desert landscape with abandoned hut-like structures, some now suspect that the Fuerteventura set may represent Tatooine after all, and not Corellia. As Corellia has been mentioned in several "Star Wars" novels and described as a planet with a temperate climate, forests, jungles, and urban areas, Screen Rant opines that the leaked "Han Solo" set photo may be a scene in Tatooine.

As Han Solo had a longstanding relationship with Jabba the Hutt on the said planet, and the movie is said to feature Han Solo's life when he was the age between 18 and 24, it is suspected that it is likely for "Han Solo" to feature Tatooine, indeed.

Nonetheless, it doesn't mean that "Han Solo" will not feature Corellia at all. For Screen Rant, it is very possible that the earlier leaked photos showing vehicles bearing the Imperial logo are likely to have been taken from the movie's Corellia scenes, but the one showing the desert is more likely to have been taken in "Han Solo's" Tatooine scenes.

Will "Han Solo" really feature Corellia? Or will it feature Tatooine instead?

Find out when the movie arrives on May 25, 2018.