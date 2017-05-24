'Hand of Fate: Ordeals' News: How a Video Game Turned Into a Board Game

When game developer Defiant Development created "Hand of Fate," they wanted a video game with board game-like features that showcased amazing graphics. Now, Defiant Development and board game creator Rule & Make have partnered up to create a physical board game based on the video game.

Kickstarter Screencapped from the "Hands of Fate: Ordeals" trailer

The board game "Hand of Fate: Ordeals" will include several decks with the mission of defeating three dungeon bosses. Despite the intimidation from having numerous cards, the game is pretty easy to learn. It also helps if players of the board game have played the video game.

To begin the game, each player draws five cards from their personal deck, which will then determine the next move the player takes. There are several actions that can be pulled out from the deck; one of them is "Effort," which will allow the player to purchase new gear and actions.

Besides the cards, "Hand of Fate: Ordeals" includes a board where players will go through different experiences. Each experience varies from one another; one of them is the possibility of an attack from opponents. In order to move from experience to experience, a player must use their food coins.

"Hand of Fate: Ordeals" is divided into three levels where in each level, a dungeon boss must be defeated. Players who are familiar with minion battles may have an upper hand since defeating a dungeon boss is very similar. After the death of a dungeon boss, players will get to move to the next level with more difficult experiences until players defeat the third and last dungeon boss.

In order to win the game, the player must have the highest Fame score. This can be done by having more encounters with monsters and defeating them, while also letting go of unnecessary equipment.

"Hands of Fate: Ordeals" may be played with one to four players. It is now available on Kickstarter and is set to be released to the public in November.

It might be wise to get the game as soon as possible, as it may take a while to defeat.