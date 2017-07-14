'Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics' Card Game Enters Open Beta

The closed beta for collectible card game "Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics" came to an end this week. Hi-Rez Studios subsequently announced that the game is now on its open beta and is marking the occasion with the Venus Competitor's Pack.

YouTube/Hi-Rez Studios A promotional image for "Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics."

Hi-Rez said the pack serves to "bolster the decks of new players and veterans alike." It contains 70 cards as well as other bonuses. A Venus skin for Aphrodite in "Smite" is also included in the Competitor's Pack.

"Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics" was announced back in October 2016 and entered closed beta late last year. The turn-based strategy game is based on the hit multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) "Smite" released in 2014.

The game involves using mythical gods in the form of cards to wage war, using strategy and divine powers to smash through opponents. Players can hone their skills in both multiplayer matches and single-player adventures as well as collect cards to create the perfect roster.

Following the announcement of the open beta, the game was made available for download on the official website for those who want to experience the thrill of pitting god against god. A Founder's Pack is also available for purchase containing 15 Core card packs and the limited-edition Founder's Icon and Founder's card back.

In addition to the open beta announcement, Hi-Rez announced Project Olympus which is a new initiative to improve the core gameplay of their MOBA.

Executive producer Chris Larson said that the update is "full of big changes that 'Smite' fans have wanted for a long time." The first phase of Project Olympus is expected to roll out over the next three patches for the game.

Among these changes are a 64-bit client, improved heads-up display (HUD) and controller support. A "knowledge bank" will also be incorporated to help improve the skills of both novice and veteran players.

"Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics" open beta is currently available for Windows PC.