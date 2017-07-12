Hank Hanegraaff's Critique of 'Pastor-Preneurs'

"Bible Answer Man" Hank Hanegraaff says watching pastors who act more like entrepreneurs focused on branding is part of the reason why he decided to leave evangelicalism and join an Eastern Orthodox Church.

Hanegraaff told NPR's Charlotte affiliate WFAE in an interview broadcast Wednesday that people jumped to the wrong conclusions following his decision to join the St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church in south Charlotte back in April, with some even suggesting that he had "walked away from the Christian faith."

The Christian Research Institute president said that is not the case at all, and took the opportunity to speak about the type of "pastor-preneur" church leadership that he says made him uncomfortable.

