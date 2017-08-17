'Hannibal' Revival News: Bryan Fuller, Martha De Laurentiis Tease Show's Return on Twitter

Facebook/NBCHannibal 'Hannibal' concluded its third season in 2015.

NBC's "Hannibal" ended its three-season run two years ago, but talks of a revival happening have been teased by executive producers Martha De Laurentiis and Bryan Fuller.

This is certainly good news to long-time fans of the psychological thriller, which stars Mads Mikkelsen as the titular character and Hugh Dancy as criminal profiler Will Graham. It can be recalled that "Hannibal" began airing in 2013 on NBC, but it did not receive a fourth season renewal from the network.

After the show ended, there was talk of possibly continuing the series on another network or streaming service. After all, streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu have allowed for revivals and continuations for other shows. However, nothing concrete came out of it.

Now, Fuller has revealed on Twitter that a potential revival could be in the cards. He explained that they could not jump into anything until two years after season 3, but that De Laurentiis has already begun talk on reviving the show. De Laurentiis herself teased that work on a possible fourth season is already underway.

Conversations couldn't start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time. — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) August 9, 2017

In 2016, Fuller revealed that everyone involved was willing to continue the show so long as there was a platform and their schedules all matched.

"The cast is game, I'm game, it's just a matter of finding the right time where everybody's schedules sync up, but I would love to continue to tell the story with Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen," Fuller told Collider in an interview. "They're such a fantastic collaborators, and one of the most satisfying actor-showrunner relationships I've ever had in this industry. So I would love to continue this story."

Mikkelsen also expressed his interest in reprising the role but revealed that the show's future really rests upon Fuller's shoulders. "It all depends on Bryan. He is the key, the base, the heart," Mikkelsen told Express.co.uk. "We could pick it up, say, four years later. If Bryan is up for it, we will all go for it."