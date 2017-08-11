'Hannibal' Season 4 Rumors: Series Revival Talks Have Begun, Showrunner Says

"Hannibal" season 4 could become more and more of a reality as showrunner Bryan Fuller revealed that initial talks are ongoing for a revival of the series.

Twitter/NBCHannibal A promo image of "Hannibal" as featured on the NBC show's official Twitter handle.

In between taking care of "American Gods" season 2 and other commitments, Fuller takes the time to share with fans progress on a fourth season for "Hannibal." The producer answered a question on Twitter last Wednesday, Aug. 9, about an update on the show's current situation.

Twitter user @SassyNourah asked: "so its Aug wheres our hannibal news?" to which, the showrunner noted that this kind of discussion can't take place right off the bat.

"Conversations couldn't start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time," Fuller said, mentioning the De Laurentiis Company in his answer.

The De Laurentiis Company is the studio that produced the first seasons of "Hannibal" for NBC, which ran the thriller for three seasons until the show's cancellation in 2015.

In its three seasons, however, the show has quickly developed a devout following. Fans who are clamoring for the return of Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal will be happy to hear that the show's studio is already considering a fourth season revival.

"I have conversations with [Hannibal executive producer] Martha De Laurentiis," Fuller said. "I have conversations with Mads and Hugh. We're are all excited about the prospect of returning to the story. There's some hurdles to get through... [But] I just had a great idea for season 4," he added, as quoted by Digital Spy.

With ideas for the plot of "Hannibal" season 4 already being thrown about, the discussion could already be accompanied by storyboards of the show's new season. Fuller adds that he thinks the relationship between Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham could be a good starting point for the show's fourth season.

Taking it up with the actors of the two characters, the producer added that "they're both keen on it."