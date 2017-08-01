Hans Zimmer to Help Compose 'Blade Runner 2049' Film Score

Reuters/Robert Galbraith Composer Hans Zimmer, nominated for best original score for the movie "Interstellar," arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.

The original "Blade Runner" has one of the most recognizable soundtracks ever recorded for a sci-fi movie. Producers of the upcoming sequel "Blade Runner 2049" moves to recapture this distinction as they bring acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer on board to help them with the film's score.

While the new movie will not feature the return of the synthesizer work of noted composer Vangelis, "Blade Runner 2049" will instead showcase the music of Jóhann Jóhannsson, known for his work on "Arrival."

The October deadline of the new "Blade Runner" movie may have forced showrunners to add more music talent on board the sequel. Benjamin Wallfisch, famous for "Hidden Figures" and "It," comes alongside "Dark Knight" and "Inception" composer Hans Zimmer to lend their aid to the new movie, according to Studio Ciné Live via Entertainment.ie.

Dennis Villeneuve, who is directing the "Blade Runner" sequel, said that the trio will be working together to recapture the iconic "Blade Runner" sound formulated by Vangelis decades ago. "Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer joined the team to help Johann," he said, heading off notions that Jóhannsson is being replaced.

That said, capturing the Vangelis sound has been a challenge. "It's hard to get to Vangelis' angle. We have Johann's breathtaking atmospheric sounds, but I needed other things, and Hans helped us," Villeneuve noted.

While Jóhannsson has worked with Villeneuve in previous projects, including "Sicario" and "Arrival," the inclusion of Zimmer will ensure that the work for "Blade Runner 2049" remains on track.

Zimmer's track record for his music as featured in Nolan films like "Inception" has established his reputation for punctual work, and the new "Blade Runner" director does not want to cut corners when it comes to the sequel's music, either.

"It's a very specific sound, and it's very important that the music of '[Blade Runner] 2049' be directly inspired by Vangelis' work," Villeneuve said, as quoted by The Verge.