Harley Quinn Takes Over Batman Day This September

Facebook/HarleyQuinn Promotional photo for DC's "Harley Quinn" comics

Since "Suicide Squad" was shown in theaters last year, it cannot be denied that Harley Quinn has grown to become one of the DC Universe's most popular characters. As Harley Quinn continues to gain a lot of attention with DC's animated "Batman and Harley Quinn" movie, it looks like her popularity is not waning anytime soon. In fact, just this week, the studio confirmed that the upcoming Batman Day will be dedicated to the celebration of Harley Quinn's 25th anniversary in the DC Universe.

Earlier this week, DC announced the details of the upcoming event, which was titled "Harley Quinn's Batman Day Takeover." According to the studio, the event will offer fans a broad range of opportunities to enjoy Harley Quinn through festivities that come in different forms.

During the event, DC will release three new special edition comic books: the "Batman Day 2017 Special Edition # 1," "DC Super Hero Girls Batman Day 2017 Special Edition # 1," and the "Harley Quinn Batman Day 2017 Special Edition #1."

While the release of the three new titles sounds exciting enough, what adds up to the fun is that around 5,000 comic book shops, libraries, and bookstores are participating in the event and are giving out the said comic books for free. They will also spearhead cosplay competitions and other activities. The biggest names in the comic book writing industry will also be there to participate in special signings, including Paul Dini, Frank Miller and Brian Azzarello.

In its official press release about the event, DC also confirmed that "Harley Quinn Batman Day Takeover" will also feature some of its partners like Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, Amazon and Build-a-Bear, which will offer "exclusive in-store activations, digital promotions and product displays from Warner Bros. Consumer Products." As Harley Quinn takes over, fans can expect to see a lot of the character's masks, postcards and posters which they can avail of.

"Harley Quinn's Batman Day Takeover" will occur on Sept. 23.