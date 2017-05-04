'Harlots' Review: Is Hulu/ITV Series Worth Checking Out?

The reviews are in for ITV and Hulu's latest offering, the British period drama "Harlots," and critics agree that it is a must-see and a potential hit for the streaming giant and the network.

(Photo: YouTube/Hulu/ITV)A screenshot from the "Harlots" trailer.

"Harlots" is set in London, 1763, where, as the show reminds at the pilot, one in five women makes a living selling sex. The show follows two rival brothels.

The first one is run by Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton), who is not only making family business out of it but is also keen on expanding it with more girls and more money, and the other is that of Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), where the courtesans are treated more like prisoners.

Media outlets believe that for the setting of "Harlots," it has quite the diverse cast. For one, iDigital Times is happy about the inclusion of black people in the series.

It was inevitable for "Harlots" to tackle human slavery and Wear Your Voice believes the show did so beautifully by featuring prominent black characters.

"Harlots" features a black character named William North. Played by Danny Sapani, he is a black man who performs security duties at Margaret Wells' brothel, but is secretly her lover and confidant.

There is also Harriet Lennox (Pippa Bennett-Warner), one of the whores at the said brothel taken for a wife by one of Margaret's former lovers.

The ensemble is actually heavily praised. "Downton Abbey" alum Jessica Brown Findlay is loved for her portrayal of Margaret's oldest daughter Charlotte. Eloise Smyth plays the role of her shy younger sister Lucy, who was groomed by her mother early to be a courtesan.

Of course, with the setting of "Harlots," comes elaborate set and costume designs. Critics believe that the show did a good job at treating fans to the glamorous looks of 18th-century London.

Viewers could also count on "Harlots" for an accurate narrative of the life of whores as the team behind the series is dominated by women.

"Harlots" airs every Wednesday on Hulu.