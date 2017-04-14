Harry Styles' Album Full Track List Revealed, Releases May

(Photo: Reuters)

Harry Styles gave fans a sneak peek at his upcoming self-titled album, "HARRY.STYLES," by revealing the titles of the ten songs included in the record. The album includes his first single, "Sign of the Times," and is set to release on May 12 of this year.

The One Direction member has recently revealed the release date of his upcoming album, accompanied by two photos of the singer dipping in pink-colored water. The self-titled album, looking at the Instagram caption, might be stylized as "HARRY.STYLES" or could simply be "Harry Styles." In any case, this teaser for the self-titled album also mentions a May 12, 2017 date — what's widely believed to be the release date of the new record, according to E!.

Along with Styles' first single "Sign of the Times," which is listed second on the song list, the titles of nine other tracks have also been unveiled. The record starts with "Meet Me in the Hallway," followed by "Sign of the Times." The other songs are "Carolina," "Two Ghosts," "Sweet Creature," "Only Angel," "Kiwi," "Ever Since New York," "Woman" and "From the Dining Table."

Styles' first single "Sign of the Times" was first released to fans eager and waiting for new music from One Direction since their hiatus. Styles took the opportunity to speak to BBC Radio 1 Nick Grimshaw about the upcoming record.

Styles revealed a few details of the process that went into making his album. "We did 50 songs and ideas in Jamaica — and that's including, like, little ideas," he shared. "Well, full songs — I say there are 30 songs, probably. One of the songs on the album, I wrote a few years ago," Styles said.

While his work in Nolan's "Dunkirk" took some of his time away from making music, the distraction proved useful for Styles.

"For a while before, all I thought about it was stressing about what it was going to be. It gave me a chance to completely step away from it for a bit and have a real break," Styles said. "By the end of the movie — because we were swimming so much — I just wanted to write songs," Styles noted.