Harry Styles Breaks Up with Tess Ward After She Reportedly Reunites with Ex-Boyfriend

Harry Styles's fans have a reason to rejoice nowadays after he and girlfriend Tess Ward broke up, with her reportedly reuniting with her ex-boyfriend. When news that the former One Direction member was dating the food blogger, his fans were agitated and upset.

Reuters/Olivia HarrisHarry Styles, former One Direction member, has reportedly broken up with food blogger Tess Ward.

After rumors of their relationship surfaced, fans of the singer sent hate messages to her. She revealed that she had to delete some of her social media accounts except for her Instagram account because of the many direct messages from fans, which she found bizarre. She told them that she wanted a break and that she is not the kind of person who wants fame.

The pair was reportedly out of communication weeks before as both of them were busy travelling. Unaware of her meet-up with her ex-boyfriend, who has not been named, Styles was reportedly blindsided when Ward decided to reunite with her ex.

Mirror reported that the chef realized that she loved her ex-lover more than the "Sign of the Times" singer. They became inseparable after they met again in London, according to a source who spoke with the publication.

After news of their breakup leaked, Ward was spotted enjoying a polo game at the Laureus King Power Polo Cup at Ham Polo Club last Thursday with some friends. Ward was in good spirit who looked stunning in a blue maxi dress.

On the same day, news broke out that Style's stepdad, Robin Twist, succumbed to cancer at the age of 57, as per The Daily Mail. It was a double loss for the 1D singer – losing his stepdad and Tess in the same week. Twist married Styles's mother, Anne Cox, in 2013. The singer acted as the best man during his mom's wedding and he grew fond of Twist.

Styles was not available for a reaction regarding the heartbreaking news. Ward, meanwhile, is reportedly currently working on rebuilding her relationship with her boyfriend.