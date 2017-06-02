Harry Styles New Album 2017: Harry Styles Debuts at the Top of Billboard Chart

A year after Zayn Malik released his solo album, Harry Styles has come out with his own, which has been well-received by listeners.

Reuters/Olivia HarrisHarry Styles, former One Direction member, released a new self-titled album.

Styles released a self-titled album and it's causing quite the intrigue. Compared to his former bandmate Malik's album, Styles sold more albums in the first week of its release in all parts of the world. Styles's album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart after selling 230,000 album units a week after the release. Styles is the first U.K. male artist who has sold that many albums since Nielsen began tracking sales in1991.

The self-titled album falls under a category that isn't quite popular in today's age, classic rock. By bringing back one of the classic styles of music, Styles has reached out to different age groups and could possibly help bring classic rock to this day and age. One possible reason for Styles's album being this way is that most of the songs were composed and recorded in Jamaica.

In an interview with NPR's David Greene at the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, Styles shared the significance that his song "Sign of the Times" brought to his album.

"I wrote 'Sign of the Times' and just felt like there was all this middle ground that I wanted to then explore. And I think that's the one that kind of started bridging us to different places in terms of experimenting a little more," Styles revealed.

The singer-songwriter also revealed that "Sign of the Times" is actually about helping people live through the bad that happens in the world.

"We were writing it from a place of — you have five minutes to say, 'It's going to be all right,'" Styles explained.