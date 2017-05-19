Harry Styles New Songs News: Controversial Single 'Two Ghosts' Performed on James Corden's Late-Night Show

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles performed a haunting version of his single "Two Ghosts" on Wednesday night's episode of James Corden's "The Late Late Show."

For his performance, the single played without a band; instead, he accompanied his impressive vocal range with an acoustic guitar that he played himself.

His highly emotional performance suited well with the theme of the song, which talks about the painful end of a relationship.

The song, which was released with his debut solo album on Friday, May 12, was rumored to be written about Styles' famous ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. The speculations stemmed due to the song's opening line that says: "Same lips red, same eyes blue/ Same white shirt, couple more tattoos."

But when asked about it during an interview with BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw, Styles replies with a vague answer that neither confirms nor denies the speculations. "I think it's pretty self-explanatory, right?"

Other songs from Styles' self-titled album include the debut single "Sign of the Times," "Carolina," "Meet Me in the Hallway," "Woman," "Kiwi," "Only Angel," "Ever Since New York," "From the Dining Table," and "Sweet Creature."

Meanwhile, Styles' former bandmate Liam Payne makes a comment about his solo album in an interview with Music Choice. However, it may not be as encouraging as his statements regarding another co-One Direction bandmate Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" album.

"I'll be honest with you, it's not my sort of music," Payne states. "It's not something I'd listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That's the way I'd put it best, I think."

Payne also explains that he believes Styles would also say the same about the former's new music, since he is not the type of person who listens to hip hop.