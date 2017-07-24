Harry Styles News: Former One Direction Member Loves Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar'

Harry Styles recently released his first hit single "Sign of the Times" which has been greatly praised especially on social media. His fellow One Direction members Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan even congratulated him. However, it seems that a different song is on the singer's mind.

The "Dunkirk" actor revealed in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 that his favorite song right now is Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar." The Weeknd's girlfriend revealed that the song is about loving another person.

Gomez said that most girls can relate to the song. It is about being obsessed with another person. She said that the blissful feeling of being in love like the one felt by newlyweds is the most wonderful feeling in the world. Selena admitted that she roots for it all the time.

It is undeniable that Gomez is an intense lover. She remained with now-ex Justin Bieber despite the ups and downs of their relationship.

Styles recently debuted in his first film and he has received positive reviews for his remarkable performance. His first try at acting came out unbelievably effective. So now, his fans have one more reason to love him — his acting talent.

Daily Mail reported that Harry Styles got his role for the film after much effort that started in the auditions. He revealed that when he arrived on his first day of shooting, he did not know what to do. His experiences of working in harsh weather conditions and freezing sea water pushed him to the limits, which helped him portray his role realistically.

The movie was partly filmed in Dunkirk, France; the actual location of the historic operation. The film's location was where 338,000 troops were evacuated in 1940 to evade the German soldiers but almost 70,000 did not make it. The movie, directed by Christopher Nolan and released in the United States on July 13, debuted at $50.5 million.