Harry Styles, Tess Ward Dating News, Rumors: Why Did They Break Up?

A source has spilled the tea on Harry Styles' recent break-up with food blogger Tess Ward. It is said that their split was caused by the involvement of the latter's ex-boyfriend, whose name is being withheld.

Reuters/Brendan McDermidSinger Harry Styles from One Direction performs with his band on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center in New York, August 23, 2013.

"Tess realized she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologized to him for her romance with the singer," a source told The Sun, adding, "It will take a while for Tess to build back his trust but they have been getting on as normal. She was in London this week and met her ex straight away — they've been inseparable since."

Styles and Ward may have just broken up, but multiple reports have suggested that they were never even dating. This debunks earlier claims that the 27-year-old food blogger dumped the One Direction member to get back with her ex-boyfriend.

While Styles and Ward did hang out together a couple of times, they have never been in a romantic relationship. The source reiterated, "[Styles] He was never dating her, so he couldn't get dumped."

Rumors of Styles and Ward dating first came up in May after they were introduced through mutual friends, and since then, they have reportedly been on a number of dates. The "Sign of the Times" singer has even introduced the latter to some of his close friends, including his personal stylist, Lou Teasdale.

Despite the troubles with his personal life, Styles' career has never been better. In fact, he is set to make his big-screen debut in the upcoming war film "Dunkirk," and despite the controversy surrounding his selection, director Christopher Nolan himself has defended him vehemently.

"He'd never done anything as an actor before," Nolan told The Los Angeles Times. "So he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it," the director went on to say.