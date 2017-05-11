Harry Styles, Tess Ward Dating Rumors: Celebrity Chef Is Singer's New Girlfriend?

Harry Styles' days of being single may just have come to an end. According to reports circulating since Monday, the 23-year old singer has been on a series of dates with "Naked Chef" blogger and celebrity Tess Ward.

Tess Ward and Harry Styles were first introduced through some mutual friends, according to The Sun. Afterwards, the former One Direction member reportedly have been on a few dates with the popular chef.

An insider close to the new developments revealed that "As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them." 27-year old Tess Ward has been a rising star in the culinary scene with her "Naked Diet" book, and friends close to Harry Styles say that the singer is very smitten with the London-based celebrity chef.

"They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly," the source revealed further. Unlike the past relationships of the former One Direction singer, this one seems to be more serious than usual.

Tess Ward has been a social media notable even before the release of her first cookbook in June of 2015. Ward's breakout hit "The Naked Diet" has been described by the author on the book's website as a collection of "Delicious dishes, stripped back to their basic essentials, for simple everyday cooking," according to E!.

Harry Styles and Tess Ward has been recently spotted in public, when the couple was seen on the weekend driving somewhere in north London. The pair looked at ease as they sat in traffic in Styles' high-end Audi.

The singer recently shared that he is making changes to the way he approaches his relationships. "I used to research dates, then I said I'm not going to do that anymore, it's impossible to go in without a perception of someone and you've never met them and I started feeling like that was wrong and weird," Styles revealed.