Harry Styles to Star in BBC One Special in November; Friend and DJ Nick Grimshaw to Host

REUTERS/Olivia Harris Harry Styles is set to star in a BBC One special.

Fans of Harry Styles had better tune in to BBC One this coming fall, as the network is set to air a one-off special starring the British crooner.

According to BBC, Styles will be hosted by Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, who also happens to be a close friend of the former One Direction member. The show will be shot in Manchester and there will be a live studio audience witnessing it all.

"These shows are all about creating a world in which superstars like Harry feel incredibly comfortable and alongside their brilliant, live performances, can simply have fun and enjoy revealing more of themselves to viewers than is ever normally possible," Guy Freeman, editor of special events and formats at BBC Studios, said.

Styles is set to perform songs from his debut solo album for the special. He will also be sitting down with Grimshaw to talk about his life and career, including his latest venture into the film industry with Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk."

If the special is anything like the one that starred Adele, fans can then expect Styles to get into some hilarious sketches and bits.

The "Sign of the Times" singer definitely has a busy schedule ahead. Apart from the BBC One special, he is also set to go on his first solo world tour in September. The self-titled tour will open at The Masonic in San Francisco, California, on Sept. 19. Styles will also visit parts of Europe in October before hitting Oceanic and Asian countries in December.

Earlier this year, Styles announced that he was extending his first world tour well into 2018. Tickets for his 2017 shows have already sold out.

The 23-year-old singer is also slated to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which will take place on Sept. 22 and 23. There, Styles will be reuniting with another One Direction member, Niall Horan.

The BBC One special will be aired in November.