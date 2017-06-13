Harry Styles World Tour 2017 News, Dates: British Singer Extends First Solo Tour Through 2018

Fans of Harry Styles had better get their wallets out as the British crooner has added more dates to his first solo world tour, extending it through 2018.

REUTERS/Olivia HarrisHarry Styles has announced more dates for his first solo world tour.

Styles, who released his self-titled debut solo album in May, posted the tour dates on his social media pages last week. It was also revealed that country singer Kacey Musgraves, indie rock band Warpaint and soul singer Leon Bridges would be joining him on tour in different parts of the world.

The tour will begin on Sept. 19 at The Masonic in San Francisco, California. It will then move on to Europe in late October. The European leg of his tour will start in Paris, France and end in Milan, Italy. In late November, Styles will hit Singapore and Australia before making stops in New Zealand and Japan in December. Two dates in Japan will close out his tour in 2017.

In 2018, the "Sign of the Times" singer will pick his tour back up in March in Basel, Switzerland. Styles will also perform in other parts of Asia next year, including Hong Kong, Philippines and Thailand. "Harry Styles Live on Tour" ends on July 13 in Los Angeles, California. According to his website, all tickets for 2017 have already sold out.

Styles is certainly carving himself a nice career. Apart from music, the 23-year-old heartthrob also delved into the film industry. He will be making his debut in the upcoming Christopher Nolan film "Dunkirk." Styles described his experience on set as "gruelling," though he had nothing but good things to say about his director.

As for a possible One Direction reunion, Styles has said that he "would never rule out anything in the future," seeing how the boy band opened many doors for him. For now, though, all of the former members are busy with their own solo projects.