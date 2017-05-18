'Harvest Moon: Light of Hope' Release Date News: 20th-Anniversary Game Coming This Summer

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, "Harvest Moon" will be releasing a new game. The game is still very much a mystery, but it's promised to bring the very best of the series. What can fans of the long-running franchise expect from this upcoming game?

Youtube/Natsume Inc The official "Harvest Moon" 20th-anniversary logo

"Harvest Moon" is celebrating its 20th year. The long-running farm simulation game was first released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1996. It was developed by a company called Amccus and was distributed in North America by Natsume. Since then several other games have been released under its belt and the series has been enjoyed all over the world.

In celebration of their long history, Natsume will be teaming up with Raising Star Games to create a new title called "Harvest Moon: Light of Hope." According to their official website, "the new game will encompass twenty years of spirit that has made the franchise what it is today," promising a brand-new title that will make the fans of the series glued to their screens.

"Harvest Moon: Light of Hope" begins with players setting out from their homeland looking for something new. Unfortunately, as they go on their journey, the ship they are sailing on is hit by a storm and goes down. The players then find themselves on small harbor town after the tragedy, only to find that the town itself was ravaged by the storm as well. To end all the misery, players are tasked to help the people, develop the town and save the lighthouse.

This feat will only be successful through hard work and a lot of farming; a classic "Harvest Moon" set-up for their 20th-anniversary game.

"Harvest Moon: Light of Hope" is set to come out for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC in North America and Europe. The game is scheduled to be introduced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this June.