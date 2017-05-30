'Harvest Moon: Light of Hope' Release Date News: Natsume to Bring Exciting News to E3 2017

Publisher Natsume continues to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Harvest Moon" with updates about their games. Recently, the company gave another preview of their plans and it looks like more surprises are coming to fans this year.

Youtube/Natsume Inc The official "Harvest Moon" 20th-anniversary logo

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the "Harvest Moon" series, Natsume is releasing a list of games on different platforms. One of the highly anticipated titles to be released is their upcoming game, "Harvest Moon: Light of Hope." According to reports, it will feature the 20-year legacy of the series and capture it in a whole new title; the perfect way to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary.

Even though the game has been officially announced, not much is revealed in terms of gameplay. Because of this, players are asking a lot of questions like whether it will have the same farming mechanics or not. To answer all these questions, Natsume revealed that they planning to present something at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next month.

The official Natsume Facebook page updated their profile with a post titled "State of the Farm." According to the company, they are planning to give out news at E3 2017 that will surely please Nintendo fans. They also urged players to keep tuning in to the company's official social media pages for more news in the near future. Details about their other games can also be found on their Facebook page.

"Harvest Moon: Light of Hope" is said to be based on the original game first released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. It will follow the protagonist who sets out of his hometown to find new and exciting things, only to find himself in a new island after a sea storm. Here, the protagonist will live his new life and help the townspeople develop the island.

E3 2017 will start on June 13 and end on June 15. "Harvest Moon: Light of Hope" is still undated but is scheduled to be released for the PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.