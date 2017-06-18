Has Beyoncé Already Given Birth? Barack Obama May Have Revealed Twins' Sex

The Beyhive is abuzz with rumors of Beyoncé having already given birth to her twins following reports of increased security at a Los Angeles hospital.

REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonRumor has it that Beyonce has already given birth.

Beyoncé first announced her pregnancy in February through social media. Her fan base was sent into a frenzy when the "Formation" singer made it known that she was carrying twins. Now, sources have apparently confirmed to Us Weekly that Beyoncé has already given birth.

Rumors that Beyoncé was in labor became widespread following a report from The Shade Room. Apparently, a fan submitted a story to the media outlet and claimed that Beyoncé has checked in at UCLA hospital. With such a popular celebrity giving birth there, Beyoncé's team also made sure to up security and privacy by "shutting down the whole 5th floor."

In addition to that, Beyoncé's hairstylist, Chuck Amos, also took to Instagram to seemingly show his support for the singer in rumored labor.

Further fueling the speculation is Jay Z's absence from the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York. According to E! News, Beyoncé's husband failed to attend the event despite being an inductee, making the Grammy Award winner the first hip hop artist to receive the honor.

Former President Barack Obama recorded a video congratulating Jay Z for the achievement. However, he may have also inadvertently given away the sex of Jay Z and Beyoncé's newest additions to the Knowles-Carter family. While it is known that the long-time couple are having twins, fans did not know whether they would be girls or boys.

"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he's gonna have me beat once those two twins show up," Obama said, possibly spilling that Jay Z and Beyoncé's twins are girls.

