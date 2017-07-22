Hasbro Announces That Rey Is Finally Included in 'Star Wars' Themed 'Monopoly' Set

Reuters/ Neil Hall Daisy Ridley returns as Rey on "Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi."

If there is anything about the "Star Wars" merchandise that people should not forget, it is that it is supported by fans all around the globe. Every tiny detail is pinpointed and scrutinized, which is why it should not be a surprise that many pointed out the lack of Rey (Daisy Ridley) in a Monopoly set meant to coincide with the release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." After nearly two years, Hasbro has announced that the character is finally part of the set.

According to reports, the reason for Rey's omission in the original set was because the creators did not want to spoil anything about "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The "Monopoly" set includes Luke Skywalker, Finn, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren. Considering how Rey's character is central to the entire universe of the fictional world, many are understandably baffled and frustrated at Hasbro's supposed sexism. They have come under fire for the incident more than once since the hashtags specifically looking for Rey trended on Twitter multiple times in the past two years.

Early last year, Hasbro finally responded to the clamors of the fans who were persistent in their mission to see Rey in the "Monopoly" set. Aside form explaining her key role in the plotline, they also listed that Rey can be found in several other games. Hasbro attempted to comfort the fans by announcing that they will be releasing more of Rey once "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" makes it debut.

According to Hasbro, the "Monopoly" set that includes Rey in the lineup will be available on July 25. It can be ordered over the internet and fans could not be more thrilled, although some are admittedly having a hard time forgetting Hasbro's blunder. Regardless, many are looking forward to finally having the complete cast of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in the world-renowned game.