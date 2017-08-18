'Haunting of Hill House' Air Date, Plot, Cast News: Netflix Suspense Series Adds Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel

Netflix's remake of "Haunting of Hill House" is taking shape. The production recently enlisted Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser and Kate Siegel to join the cast.

Reuters/Mike Blake Netflix will be adapting "Haunting of Hill House" with director Mike Flanagan.

These actors will join Carla Gugino and Michiel Huisman who were first to board the show, which will be helmed by genre director Mike Flanagan.

Flanagan worked with Thomas and Reaser in the 2016 movie "Ouija: Origin of Evil." Siegel, on the other hand, is Flanagan's wife, who collaborated with her husband in the movie "Hush."

Gugino is a veteran of many TV shows such as "Wayward Pines" and "Entourage." Huisman is best known for his role as Daario Naharis in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

"Haunting of Hill House" is based on a 1959 classic suspense novel from Shirley Jackson. The plot of the Netflix series will expound on the Crain family that was featured in the book.

Flanagan will write, direct and produce all 10 episodes of the suspense drama. Steven Spielberg's production outfit Amblin Television and Paramount Television are also behind the series.

Amblin TV's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are big fans of Jackson's book. The executives worked out the rights with Paramount TV and then pitched the series to Netflix.

The streaming site immediately gave the show a straight-to-series order. It will be the first scripted series venture for Amblin TV with Netflix. Previously, the production studio and the streaming site collaborated on a documentary "Five Came Back," which is still running on the platform.

Jackson's novel was already adapted as a movie before. Called "The Haunting," the film ran in theaters in 1963, which closely followed the book's plot. It was remade in 1999 with Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Owen Wilson and Lili Taylor.

A confirmation of the release date for "Haunting of Hill House" on Netflix is still pending. It is also not clear when production will officially begin for the series.