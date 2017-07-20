Have Archaeologists Found Evidence of the Ten Commandments?

Archaeologists at Shiloh in the West Bank who are searching for the Ark of the Covenant have said they've discovered ancient clues that could suggest they're getting closer to determining whether the site really held the stone tablets bearing the 10 Commandments.

The Times of Israel reported on Monday that researchers at the dig in Shiloh are trying to find evidence that the Bible is also a history textbook and holds revelations about humanity's past.

Shiloh is mentioned in the Bible as the site where the the Ark and the Tabernacle, believed to be the earthly dwelling place of God, were venerated for close to 369 years.

