'Hawaii Five-0' Season 7 Episode 24 Spoilers: Planned Attack on Oahu Sends Five-0 on a Terrorist Hunt in Penultimate Episode

The island of Hawaii has had its fair share of terrorist attacks in the previous seasons of CBS' police procedural series "Hawaii Five-0." But the penultimate episode of season 7 may just usher in the biggest one yet.

Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBSA screenshot of Steve McGarrett from the upcoming penultimate episode of "Hawaii Five-0" season 7.

In the official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "He ke'u na ka 'alae a Hina (A Croaking By Hina's Mudhen)," McGarrett (Alex O' Loughlin) is seen speaking with what appears to be a terrorist apprehended by the military. The prisoner asks the Five-0 Commander if he has family in Oahu, to which McGarrett says yes. The prisoner then tells him that he has every reason to fear for their lives.

McGarrett rushes back to Oahu to reunite with his team and try to figure out where the planned terrorist attack is going to hit. In one scene, McGarrett is shown telling his team that they only have three hours left to find out the intended target. It's an intense mission that brings the entire Five-0 Task Force running in search of their adversaries, risking their lives in order to protect the rest of Oahu along with their own families.

McGarrett is even seen scaling a building without any form of climbing gear with Kono (Grace Park) calling out to him. What has brought the fearless Five-0 Commander hanging for his life on the side of a towering establishment? Will he make it to where he intends to be before he loses his grip?

The official synopsis for the episode hints that the Five-0 Task Force will literally be running against time to figure out and eventually apprehend who are behind this planned terrorist attack. In the midst of it all, Chin (Daniel Dae Kim) and Abby (Julie Benz) will be faced with a serious dilemma. What could this be about? The synopsis does not say, but fans will definitely find out soon once the episode rolls around.

"Hawaii Five-0" season 7 episode 24 airs on Friday, May 5, at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.