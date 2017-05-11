'Hawaii Five-0' Season 7 Episode 25 Spoilers: One Daring Mission Leads Kono to a Life-long Cause in Season Finale

The last time Five-0 was faced with a sex trafficking case, Kono (Grace Park) flipped her lid and almost punched a man to death. Now that the unresolved case comes back around to haunt them again in the upcoming season finale of "Hawaii Five-0," will Kono have a better handle of her emotions?

Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBSA screenshot of Kono (Grace Park) and McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) from the popular police procedural series "Hawaii Five-0."

She probably won't be using her fist as violently as she did before, but the case will still have the same, if not much deeper impact on her. Unfortunately, this may also not be the last time they'll have to deal with this problem.

"It's going to play into a bigger arc and a little bit of a cliffhanger for her at the end of this season, and something that she's committed to seeing through," executive producer Peter Lenkov shared via TV Guide.

Kono may have already found a cause that speaks to her passionate instinct to protect young girls whose vulnerability is being exploited. Additionally, this commitment could quite possibly take her to places far beyond the island of Hawaii into a purposeful mission to put a stop to a problem that has already become epidemic.

"It's a little bit of a heavier story for us, but it's a good journey for her and it's great for us, because it's real and it's got a lot of weight behind it," Lenkov added.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Ua mau ke ea o ka ʻāina i ka pono (The Life of the Land is Perpetuated in Righteousness)," Five-0 will be attempting their most daring rescue yet when they finally get a lead on the sex trafficking ring they have been tracking for some time. And while McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) risks his life to ensure the success of this particular mission, Kono will be affected by it so much so that she makes a life-changing decision.

Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBS

Is Kono thinking of leaving Hawaii, and thus Five-0, in order to crackdown on the people behind these sex trafficking organizations?

The "Hawaii Five-0" season 7 finale airs on Friday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The writers will also be on hand to chat live with fans while the episode airs. Fans who wish to submit their questions can do so via Twitter by using the hashtag #H50.