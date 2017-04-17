'Hawaii Five-0' Season 7 Spoilers: 'Orange Is the New Black' Actress Lori Petty Guest Stars as Nurse Jenny Kitson

"Hawaii Five-0" season 7 won't be back until the last week of April but the police procedural drama series has some pretty exciting stuff in store for fans. Spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that a fan-favorite star from another hit show will make an appearance in episode 23, and she's going to have something to do with Danny (Scott Caan).

Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBS Promotional photo for "Hawaii Five-0"

Titled "Wehe 'ana" which means "Prelude," episode 23 will feature "Orange Is the New Black" actress Lori Petty as a nurse with some prior connection to Danny, who is going to enter his biggest storyline in the show thus far.

The past several episodes of the season had some great stuff for several other characters on the show but not Danny, so knowing that he's going to be the focus of the episode sounds exciting.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads, "Danny protects a coma patient showing signs of waking who was the key witness from his last HPD case before he met Steve (Alex O'Loughlin) and joined Five-0."

Petty guest stars as Nurse Jenny Kitson while Michael Paul Chan will make an appearance as Danny's former HPD captain, Tanaka.

Meanwhile, the previous episode got enticing as the Five-0 task force faced some of their biggest challenges ever. Episode 22 saw the team being taken as hostages by dangerous people after tracking down an opponent on the Island of Lanai. The episode also featured a different scene where the members of the team handled another investigation which dealt with a mysterious murder case.

In the last episode, Steve dealt with a case that took place in U.S.S. Arizona. As he worked on the investigation, he unexpectedly uncovered the role of his grandfather in Pearl Harbor back in the 1940s.

"Hawaii Five-0" season 7 episode 23 airs on Friday, April 28 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.