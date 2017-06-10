'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 Air Date, Spoilers: New Female Regular to Join McGarret's Team in Place of Kono?

"Hawaii Five-0" will be returning to CBS in three months for its eighth season. And following the events of the season 7 finale, fans have become a tad worried about the fate of Steve (Alex O'Loughlin) and the rest of his team.

Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBSPromotional banner for CBS' long-running police procedural series "Hawaii Five-0," featuring Danny (Scott Caan), Kono (Grace Park), Chin (Daniel Dae Kim), and Steve (Alex O'Loughlin)

The seventh season has truly been quite an adventure for the Five-0 Task Force as they battled all sorts of adversaries that threatened the peace and order in the beautiful island of Hawaii. But while the external turmoil did indeed provide for some high-octane action-packed episodes, the personal issues, struggles, and tragedies of the core characters really made the previous season a ride to remember.

Danny (Scott Caan) mentioned his desire to retire because of the fact that he now has a young son to take care of, and the Five0's missions seem to have become more life-threatening of late. Chin (Daniel Dae Kim) was offered a promotion that will send him off to San Francisco to lead his own elite Five-0 Task Force there.

And when the eighth season returns this fall, fans will be reminded again of how Steve is sick from radiation poisoning and that Kono (Grace Park) has just flown off to the mainland to help stop a sex trafficking ring.

Is the Five-0 Task Force disbanding? Concerns about this matter have only heightened with a recent tidbit from TV Line revealing that a new female character will be cast in a regular role in the upcoming season.

The said female character will be a lifeguard who is said to have been a first-rate candidate at the police academy until she got kicked out for cheating in an exam and then punching her training officer.

Will this character be a new addition to the Five-0 Task Force, or will she be the eventual replacement for Kono, who has gone rogue with no hints of when she'll be returning?

"Hawaii Five-0" season 8 premieres on Friday, Sept. 29, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Previous episodes are currently available via CBS All Access.