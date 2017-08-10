'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 Air Date, Spoilers: Steven and Danny's Friendship Defies All Odds in Latest Clip

Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBS Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett) and Scott Caan (Danny Williams) star in CBS' police procedural TV series, "Hawaii Five-0."

The Five-0 Task Force may have lost two of its core members, but the crime-fighting continues when CBS' action-drama series "Hawaii Five-0" returns in September. And it seems that the Steve (Alex O'Loughlin) and Danny (Scott Caan) bromance will only get stronger, too.

In a clip recently tweeted by creator Peter M. Lenkov, the two men are seen in what looks to be a room in an abandoned building, telling each other that no matter what happens, they can always trust each other.

"I believe in you, I believe in us and that's all that matters, right?" Steve tells Danny in the clip, to which his partner says, "That's right."

The usually pessimistic Danny seems to have found new hope in whatever it is they are doing, owing to Steve's words. Then again, what could the two of them be up to in this particular scene? And why is there a need for Steve to say something that Danny has always known all along?

Could this be in line with the departure of two of their closest allies — Chin Ho (Daniel Dae Kim) and Kono (Grace Park). How will Steve and Danny cope with losing the other half of their original four-man team? And can the new replacements ever live up to the legacy left by the former Five-0's?

The gap that Kim and Park's departure has left will reportedly be filled in by Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale. The two actors have been made main members of the season 8 cast.

During a Q&A session at a Television Critics Association event to promote "The Good Doctor" held last Saturday, Aug. 5, Kim said shared that his decision to leave the show was driven by a need to keep his sense of self-worth.

It has been previously reported that Kim and Park left over a lack of pay parity with their fellow main cast members, but CBS Entertainment President, Kelly Kahl, has since denied these allegations.

Kim has also previously talked about this matter in a Facebook post to his fans, where he wrote, "As an Asian American actor, I know firsthand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three dimensional character like Chin Ho. I will miss him sincerely."

"Hawaii Five-0" season 8 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.